Towanda man charged with strangling, assaulting former friend

TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WETM) — Gavin Teel of Towanda was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police after allegedly strangling and assaulting a former friend.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a Trooper responded to an assault that happened on July 17 at the North Towanda Dandy around 11 a.m. The victim, a 23-year-old man, told State Police that Teel opened the door of the victim’s car and grabbed him by the throat. The victim says he passed out from being choked and that he was pushed into the car, leaving a dent in the door. Teel then allegedly punched the man in the face, leaving a busted lip.

State Police interviewed a witness who corroborated the victim’s story and observed surveillance video from the store that confirmed the victim’s version of the assault.

Teel, 21, was interviewed by State Police and said he “may have opened the door” and that he grabbed the victim by the throat for approximately 20-30 seconds.

A preliminary estimate from an auto body shop stated that over $800 worth of damage was caused to the victim’s car.

Teel was charged with misdemeanor strangulation, simple assault, criminal mischief, and summary harassment. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 1, 2021.