Towanda man arrested on drug charges after foot chase

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a man after he attempted to flee police in Wysox, during which he was found to have meth and drug paraphernalia.

Police said they attempted to apprehend Austin Schoonover, 27, on November 3 around 11:12 a.m. Schoonover had multiple active warrants for Burglary out of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the arrest report, when police arrived at a residence he frequents on U.S. Highway 6, they saw him near his vehicle, and he took off on foot toward the back of the house and into a cornfield.

Schoonover eventually stopped and complied with the officer chasing him, who told Schoonover he had an active warrant for his arrest.

Schoonover was found to have meth in his jeans. In his vehicle, police also found two glass smoking devices and a “small spoon and metal pipe used for ingesting methamphetamine into your body.”

He was taken into custody without incident and charged Flight to Avoid Apprehension, Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Intentionally Possessing a Controlled Substance.

He was arraigned and transported to the Bradford County Correctional Facility. Bail was set at $50,000.

Schoonover was previously arrested for burglary in June 2020 after he allegedly stole $1,000 in equipment from a home in Leroy Township.