POCONO MANOR, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tourism is the number one industry in the Poconos.

And many of those in the business got together at a networking event Wednesday.

Nearly 200 businesses, ranging from small mom-and-pop shops to big resorts, attended the Tourism Day Summit at Kalahari.

Business leaders spoke about lessons the industry learned in the last two years battling COVID. A keynote speaker addressed the importance of diversity and inclusion, to draw more tourists and employees to the Poconos.

“One of the things we really want to do is we want to be inclusive when we invite folks to visit us in the Pocono mountains, and also too when we’re recruiting our team members. You know, we want to make sure they’re comfortable with welcoming anybody from any background or culture,” explained Chris Barrett, CEO, President, Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.

The Visitors Bureau says the event was a great opportunity to speak within the industry about what the next years will look like due to inflation and supply pressures.