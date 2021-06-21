‘Touch-a-Truck’ event at Abington Community Library

CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — The Abington Community Library on West Grove Street held an event for children to meet firefighters, police officers and see their vehicles up close.







Kids had the opportunity to explore police cruisers, firetrucks and even a dump truck. The event lasts until 3:00 p.m. Monday.

“I never been in a real police car before and I thought it was really fun to like see where the prisoners are and like what you do in the front, I didn’t know there was a computer up there!” said Morgan Lazar and Anya Newman from Clarks Summit.

“We all love to see the kids come here and you know interact with the parents of the kids and we are just so happy that the community helpers are here with us today too,” Nancy Burke, assistant Children’s Librarian said.