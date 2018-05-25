Torsella Honoring Veterans this Memorial Day by Returning Medals to Rightful Owners



HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Pennsylvania Treasurer Joe Torsella announced that he is seeking the rightful owners of more than 500 military medals that are due to Pennsylvania’s veterans and their families.

The medals have been in Treasury’s possession, some for many years, after being reported to the department as unclaimed property.in accordance with Pennsylvania law.

As part of an ongoing initiative established by Treasurer Torsella, seven “lost” war medals, including three Purple Hearts, have recently been returned to their rightful owners: military veterans or their families.



“This Memorial Day, I am especially aware of the sacrifices made by our service members and their families,” said Torsella. “Every military decoration Treasury holds reflects that sacrifice, and I want to make sure we get these medals back in the hands of the Pennsylvanians who earned them or the family members who would treasure them. That’s why I’ve established this initiative, to make sure that as many of these symbols of service as possible are reunited with veterans and their families.”



Hundreds of military medals, including Purple Hearts, Bronze Stars, and other types of service awards, remain unclaimed. Treasury policy is to never liquidate these items, in the hopes that they can one day be returned to their rightful owners.



Unclaimed property is any financial asset that has gone unclaimed for a period of time, usually three years. Under Pennsylvania law, businesses are required to report this to Treasury. Each year, Treasury receives millions of dollars in unclaimed property items such as abandoned bank accounts, forgotten stocks, uncashed checks and contents of safe deposit boxes.



Unclaimed property can also include tangible property like jewelry, coins, collector cards and many times war medals. On average, Treasury receives approximately 70,000 pieces of tangible property each year. These items primarily come from safe deposit boxes that are reported to Treasury as abandoned.





Claimants may search Treasury’s website for unclaimed property, or Treasury’s Bureau of Unclaimed Property is also available toll-free at 1-800-222-2046, to help conduct a thorough search for unclaimed property.

From Treasurer Joe Torsella)