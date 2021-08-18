Tornado watch in effect for most of the region until 8:00 p.m.

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will continue to push into Pennsylvania Wednesday afternoon and evening. Some storms may become strong to severe, with the main threat of flash flooding and heavy rain. A secondary threat includes an isolated tornado.





A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until early tomorrow morning for our viewing area. 1-3″ of rain is possible with locally higher amounts.

Tornado Watch is in effect for a majority of our area until 8:00 p.m.





Heavier showers and storms will push through central PA first, then into eastern PA later this afternoon and evening.

