Tornado watch in effect for most of the region until 8:00 p.m.

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will continue to push into Pennsylvania Wednesday afternoon and evening. Some storms may become strong to severe, with the main threat of flash flooding and heavy rain. A secondary threat includes an isolated tornado.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until early tomorrow morning for our viewing area. 1-3″ of rain is possible with locally higher amounts.

Tornado Watch is in effect for a majority of our area until 8:00 p.m. 

Heavier showers and storms will push through central PA first, then into eastern PA later this afternoon and evening.

You can also track the path of the storm using the Eyewitness Interactive Radar.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Forecast

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Satellite/Radar

Satellite/Radar

Satellite/Radar

Radar

Radar

Temperatures

Temperatures

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Extended Forecast

Extended Forecast

Dew Points

Dew Points

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Eyewitness News is the only local television station with the WeatheRate Seal of Approval. WeatheRate is a company that compares television weather forecasts with the actual weather, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

WeatheRate has certified that Eyewitness News on WBRE, WYOU and PAhomepage.com has had the most accurate forecast year after year since 2008.

We've got the area's largest team of meteorologists working to keep you and your family safe in all kinds of weather. With a combined 45 years of experience forecasting the weather for Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, we're certified as the most trusted source for local weather information.

So when you need serious, accurate weather information, there's only once place to turn - Eyewitness News.

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos