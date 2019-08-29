Toohil Issues Statement on Proposed Closure of SCI Retreat

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Rep. Tarah Toohil (R-Luzerne) issued the following statement in response to the announcement by the Department of Corrections (DOC) of the proposed closure of SCI Retreat in Newport Township. The prison employs about 400 men and women, including many who reside in the 116th Legislative District, which Toohil represents.

“These are good-paying jobs at SCI Retreat and their potential loss would affect hundreds of families that depend on them and dramatically impact the regional economy.

“This very disappointing news is a second punch to the gut for our area, which was already reeling from the recent announcement of the pending closure of White Haven Center.

“Just like two years ago when SCI Retreat was threatened, I will join with my legislative colleagues to mount a campaign to convince the governor and DOC that closing the facility would be a serious mistake with severe economic consequences.

“I realize the odds may be against us but accepting this decision without a fight on behalf of the employees and their families is simply out of the question. I will do everything within my power to save our prison.”