Toohil Announces New Location for White Haven Center Hearing

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Representative Tarah Toohil (R-Luzerne) announced on Wednesday the Department of Human Services (DHS) has granted her change of venue request for next month’s public hearing regarding the pending closure of White Haven Center.

The September 12 hearing will now take place at St. Patrick’s Church, 411 Allegheny St. in White Haven, starting at 1 p.m.

“The church is closer to the center and is also handicapped accessible with a large parking area,” said Toohil. “We made the formal request after hearing complaints that the first location in Hazleton chosen by DHS was too far away.”

DHS announced last week that it will close the center for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in three years and move the 112 residents into community-based living situations.