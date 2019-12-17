‘Ton of coffee’ for veterans in need

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– Some local cheer for veterans is spreading from Plains Township and beyond.

Local Dunkin franchises are partnering with a veteran-support organization to help out vets in need this season.

This is the second year the Valor Clinic Foundation has gotten support from the donut and coffee powerhouse.

“We’re presenting a donation of 2,000 pounds of coffee to our partners at valor clinic foundation,” said Dunkin brands marketing manager Jamie Saam. “They do such great work in the area, helping all of our local veterans.”

“We put them in our holiday packages,” said Valor volunteer Bill Parkin. “This year we went from 150 and this year we’re up to 225 meals.”

Along with meal packages, the team at Dunkin helped put together 225 care bags with hats, gloves, cups and some coffee.

Valor will be distributing those in the coming weeks to homeless and in-need veterans in the community.