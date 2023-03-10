EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Just in time for Saint Patrick’s Day, an ice cream made in Pennsylvania that has “lucky” in its name, and an ingredient you might not expect.

South-central Pennsylvania-based dessert shop “Urban Churn” has churned out a flavor of ice cream it calls “Lucky Cricket.”

The honey-flavored ice cream contains what you may think are pecans, but are actually roasted crickets. Yes, you read it correctly, crickets. The insects are coated in toffee and mixed through the ice cream.

Owner Adam Brackbill says it’s got the texture of caramel with a nutty crunch in the middle.

“Lucky Cricket” is only sold during the month of March at Urban Churn’s Harrisburg and Mechanicsburg stores but they can ship the ice cream if you want it as well.