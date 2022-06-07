LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police say Mary E. Raudabaugh, mother of four, left her children at home on May 26 to go buy cigarettes at a 7-Eleven.

Troopers said they observed two children playing in the street at 9:10 P.M. in Lock Haven, PA, and upon further investigation, found two more children in Raudabaugh’s residence unsupervised.

Officials said the children’s ages were 1, 2, 3, and 4.

Investigators found that Raudabaugh left the children to walk to a store and purchase cigarettes’.

Raudabaugh is charged with four counts of recklessly endangering children and four counts of endangering the welfare of children.

Court documents said Raudabaugh was able to post the $5,000 bail.