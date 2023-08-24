TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thursday the Tobyhanna Army Depot held its 7th annual Industry Day for local and private companies. Making connections is the mission of the Tobyhanna Army Depot’s Industry Day.

Businesses are invited to the depot and learn how they can be involved in the opportunities Tobyhanna Army-Depot has to offer.

“Working with the government can be a very challenging process it’s a unique process, we want to educate them on that so that they know what websites they have to go to, what the process is, but most importantly who they can contact here to support them,” says Kristyn Smith the chief of staff at Tobyhanna Army Depot.

Through various briefings, presentations, and industrial tours, each company can learn if they are a good fit for the base.

“It could be industry partners that are helping us here, maybe we’re leveraging some of their capabilities or some of their skillsets to augment our workforce here and to augment some of our capabilities to get that work accomplished,” continued Smith.

As one of the largest employers in the region, it is important for different companies to engage with the Tobyhanna Army Depot on their options for potential projects.

“They’re critical to the economic vitality, the success of the region so the NEPA Alliance has been partnered with Tobyhanna Army Depot for many years,” added Tyler Day from NEPA Alliance.

Industry Day brings together companies from all over the Commonwealth and other parts of the country as well. The attendees not only interact with Tobyhanna staff, but they also have the opportunity to make connections with each other.

“It’s all about networking at the end of the day, just bring value, good companies good people together, to see how we can support the Department of Defense, Tobyhanna, and community support in general,” said Candy Frye from LR Constanzo Construction.

This was the first year the Tobyhanna Army Depot gave tours during industry day and told 28/22 News they intend on keeping it that way because it allows the guests to get a better feel for what Tobyhanna Army Depot is all about.