TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A long list of rules, for short-term rentals in one Monroe county community. The Tobyhanna Township board of supervisors met Wednesday night to get public input on the proposed ordinance.

More than 300 people attended the meeting at the convention center at Kalahari Resort.

Tobyhanna Township’s proposed short-term rental ordinance establishes rules for operating short-term rentals within the township.

Some full-time residents voiced their support, but short-term rental owners say it’s too strict. One of the big questions is: how can the township eliminate bad actors, without unfairly punishing responsible short-term rental owners?

“We know your opinions as our data reflects an almost an even split on the ordinance. Tonight, I ask you to raise issues on the ordinance and not opinions,” said John Kerrick, chair, Tobyhanna Township board of supervisors.

The Tobyhanna Township board of supervisors has stated the proposed short-term rental ordinance was developed to properly balance the interests of property owners with the desire to avoid rogue rentals.

short-term rental (STR) owners say the restrictions are crippling.

“If this ordinance is passed as proposed I will most likely have to sell the home I rely on the supplemental income to continue the upkeep of the property. My question to the board is, who is going to buy all of these large, 5-6 bedroom homes in the Poconos if they are not permitted to rent it to groups larger than 10,” said Steve, str owner.

Their primary concerns with the ordinance: it only allows two guests per room and caps the occupancy at 10 people regardless of property size.

Most of the other townships follow the Monroe county model str ordinance. Using two per room plus four to calculate max occupancy relative to property size. Str owners want to know why Tobyhanna won’t do the same.

People who spoke in favor of the restrictions were full-time residents who say short-term rentals are a nuisance. They complain about loud music, parties, and crowding the communities. They also claim strs overwhelm their septic systems.

“The positive concept of short-term rentals is being aborted by more than a few only interested in making money with no respect given for the wonderful quality of life we have in the Poconos,” said one full time resident.

Str owners at the meeting argue that the majority of them are responsible owners who vet their renters and take pride in their properties some even use meters to monitor the noise level. They say they’re being unfairly punished due to a few bad actors

“Please get a proper ordinance together make sure it’s fair reasonable enforceable and justifiable but let families come. With the restriction of 2 per bedroom a NDA cap of 10? You’re kicking families out you want to have just adults in here,” Anthony, str owner.

We approached supervisors for comment but they declined.

We also heard from a man who owns a property management company and another who runs a cleaning service.

Both say their business will collapse under these restrictions.