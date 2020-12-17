Tobyhanna shooting sends one to jail, one to hospital

TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pocono Mountain Regional Police say they were dispatched to a call Wednesday evening where a domestic dispute had turned into a shooting in Tobyhanna.

According to police, 32-year-old Zasha Sanchez had, during an argument, brandished a handgun and shot Norman Kirkland (age unknown) in the chest. They say he was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

According to the police report, they had been at the residence before for a domestic dispute previously but no illegal activity was found. The report also states that children were present at the time and within proximity of the shooting.

Sanchez was taken to Monroe County Correctional Facility without bail and charged with [attempted, but charged as] Criminal Homicide, Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Endangering the Welfare of a child and Reckless Endangerment.