TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Justin’s House, PA’s first licensed drug and alcohol recovery house, was spotlighted in Tobyhanna.

Eyewitness News spoke with the owners of the home about the program they’ve been running for nearly 6 years





It’s named after the owner’s brother who died from a drug overdose almost a year ago. The home provides living to six men in the community who are going through recovery.

The residents have chores, need to be enrolled in a recovery program, and have a job.

