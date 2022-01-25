Tobyhanna man sentenced for showing gun during robbery

PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Tobyhanna man has been sentenced to serve seven years in prison after robbing a general store in Dingmans Ferry at gunpoint.

According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, in May of 2020, 21-year-old Lakeem Hunter-Knight pointed a gun at two employees of the Pickerel Inn General Store during a robbery. According to Gurganus, Hunter-Knight made the employees lay on the ground and told them he would shoot them if they moved. During the robbery officials say Hunter-Knight stole six firearms from the store who is a licensed firearms dealer.

File image of suspect released after the robbery in May 2020.

Officials say Hunter-Knight fled the scene but was later found and brought in by police. Through further investigation, two of the stolen firearms were found in an abandoned vehicle along with a GPS which provided officers with Hunter-Knight’s home address. While executing a search warrant police say they located the rest of the guns and “other evidence.”

Hunter-Knight will not only serve seven years in prison but will also pay $4,000 of restitution to the victims.