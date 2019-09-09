Tobyhanna Man Facing Cyber Stalking Charges; Police Looking for More Victims

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Detectives from the Monroe County Office of the District Attorney have charged a Tobyhanna man with the online stalking and harassment of several young women

Police charged 19-year-old Jourden James Battle on Monday. They say most of his victims were women he attended high school at Pocono Mountain West, over the course of several years.

Police also believe there may be more victims and are asking them to contact them.

According to police, in July, a woman in Kentucky reported to federal authorities that she was being targeted online by an unknown individual who was threatening to publicly post nude photographs of her if she refused to continue talking with him. That woman also reported that she had spoken with a female student at Pocono Mountain West High School who had experienced similar harassment.

Cybercrime investigators with the Monroe County Office of the District Attorney were brought into the investigation. They quickly identified the female student as well as several other young women who had recently graduated from Pocono Mountain West High School and were being harassed by the same person.



Investigators were eventually able to identify Jourden Battle as a suspect. On Friday, August 30 police searched his Coolbaugh Township home. There they discovered evidence of Battle’s stalking and harassment of numerous young women, both locally and from as far away as Texas and Michigan.



According to authorities, Battle would use fake social media profiles and “throwaway” cell phone numbers to contact the victims and engage them in conversation while hiding his true identity. Police say when those women stopped talking to him online, he would become angry, threatening to “hack” their social media accounts or post their personal information online. If the victim had previously sent him compromising photographs, he would threaten to post them publicly and send them to the woman’s family and friends.

When questioned by investigators, Battle admitted to the stalking and harassment of approximately 25 different young women. To date, detectives have only identified 7.

Battle has been charged with several counts of stalking and harassment. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, October 16.

If you believe that you may have been a victim of Battle’s harassment, please contact Detective Brian Webbe of the Criminal Investigations Division of the Monroe County Office of the District Attorney at (570) 517-3114 or by email at bwebbe@monroecountypa.gov.