Tobyhanna FedEx operation center closing

TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/ WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry website a FedEx site in Tobyhanna is set to close.

The closure will happen in three phases with the first one taking place on April 1 of this year, during phase one 50 workers will be let go.

Phase two will take place on May 31 and phase 3 will be on June 20, it is unclear how many workers will be let go in these phases.

A statement from FedEx said “FedEx Supply Chain operations at 2086 Corporate Center Drive West in Tobyhanna, PA, will be discontinued in 2022. We have provided information to our team members to learn about job openings at other FedEx Supply Chain facilities and other job opportunities nearby.”