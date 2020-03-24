Tobyhanna Army Depot reports first case of COVID-19

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Col. John W. McDonald announced Tuesday the first positive test for COVID-19 at the Tobyhanna Army Depot.

According to McDonald, the person who tested positive last reported to the facility on Friday, March 13, and utilized doors and entrances in Building 20 that are “not accessible by the general depot population.”

After developing flu-like symptoms, the employee removed his/her self from work.

McDonald tells us, “Upon learning that the employee was symptomatic, the supervisor took all necessary steps to begin clear and trace procedures to sanitize the work area. The work area was sanitized on the morning of Monday, 16 March 2020.”

The release states that the employee has not been in the facility for over 10 days and has had minimal contact with the depot population.

The individual has been hospitalized since Friday, March 20.

The source of the contraction of the virus remains unknown at this time.