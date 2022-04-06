TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tobyhanna Army Depot is looking for nominations for its Warfighter of the Quarter Award.

The award is given to active duty, national guard, or reserve member who is a distinguished individual in the unit and in the community.

Unit commanders and leaders can submit nominations for the prestigious honor. The Depot Commander tells Eyewitness News the award is important to recognize not only the individual but also the entire organization.

“I think it highlights the efforts that the individual does on a daily basis, but the also the long-term of connecting us through the community to show that partnership is there and continues to grow,” said Colonel Daniel Horn, Commander of Tobyhanna Army Depot.

The person chosen will be presented with the award at the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders Armed Forces Night happening on Memorial Day Weekend.