TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On this Veterans Day, Eyewitness News is taking a look at organizations that impact those who have served.

Tucked away in the Pocono Mountains, the Tobyhanna Army Depot can be traced back to 1912.

Artifacts like historic communication devices, control centers, and uniforms are on display, showcasing the depot’s roots as it assisted in many wars, including both World Wars and the Korean War.

Colonel Daniel Horn, commander of Tobyhanna Army Depot, says many people don’t know much about the depot’s strong impact on sustaining warfighter readiness.

“It is a diverse skillset from its skillset, to mechanics, to painters, to welders. To folks that are working cables that go into every little platform that you can think of,” explained Colonel Horn.

The depot has a nearly $3 billion economic impact on NEPA, with thousands of soldiers, veterans, and civilians employed on and off base.

Horn says they take pride in employing veterans and appreciate the community’s support of them, especially on Veterans Day.

“It all comes down to an opportunity to thank the veterans who have served. Those who are the people that took the opportunity to self-sacrifice their lives for others, and that’s through all the joint services,” said Colonel Horn.

The depot is taking part in many celebratory events for the federal holiday, including honoring its Warfighter of the Quarter award to sergeant first class walker at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins game Friday night.

“When I got told that I got nominated and was actually selected as Warfighter of the Quarter, I didn’t know how to react. It was kind of just a new feeling cause I don’t do anything that I do necessarily for recognition. I just try to be me,” described SFC Robert Walker of the United States Army.

Walker celebrated his 15th year of service this week and says receiving the award on Veterans Day makes it surreal.

“My mom was in for 25 years so it’s that much more important and it’s just a big deal,” stated Walker.

Eyewitness News thanks all veterans who have served our country