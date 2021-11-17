To wear or not to wear? That’s the question as Pennsylvania’s mask mandate will soon expire

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This week a Pennsylvania Judge ruled that the mask mandates for K-12 schools and child facilities will expire on Saturday, December 4.

Governor Wolf said he would lift the mask order for schools by some time in January, leaving it up to school districts to decide

The Montoursville Area School District website has an important announcement message that reads,

“On Tuesday, November 16, the Commonwealth Court issued a clarification on the status of the Pennsylvania Secretary of Health’s face covering order (masking). The current legal status is that the health order is in effect and legally binding on all school districts. Consequently, the Montoursville Area School District will return to mandatory masking on Thursday, November 18, 2021. The masking will remain in effect until the courts rule otherwise or the secretary of health lifts the order. This includes all buildings and school busses.”







Parents remain divided, many think the schools should decide to enforce masks and others say it should be up to parents and students.