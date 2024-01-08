MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials with one tire shop in the Poconos say it saw a huge uptick in customers during this weekend’s snowstorm.

The Kost Tire and Auto Shop in Mount Poconos store manager Tom Hanzimanolis tells us they saw more people coming to get new tires when the snow started falling Saturday, rather than before the storm.

He explains newer vehicles don’t always come with tires meant for the snow and drivers need to make sure their vehicles are winterized.

He tells us being prepared before a storm keeps you and other people on the road safe.

“People don’t sometimes realize that even if they have an all-wheel drive vehicle, without the right tire it’s not going to work and so I think sometimes it’s an experience. That uncomfortable feeling, the car didn’t want to stop or turn and so then they come down and let us take care of things.”

He also says maintaining not just hour tires, but your vehicle’s fluids and service should be a priority, especially during the winter months.