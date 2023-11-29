KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Winter is approaching and parts of our region got a taste of it yesterday with snow squalls moving through multiple counties.

Rolling toward the end of the fall season, auto shops like T&F Tire in Kingston are seeing an uptick in customers.

“This time of the year we normally get a little busier and then when you have the snow squalls, people are thinking, ‘winter is coming,’ cause it is, and they want to prepare their cars.”

Owner Thomas Tranguch is his family’s third generation to run the business, seeing his fair share of tires at the end of their lifespan.

“Oftentimes people have the mentality where if it’s not broken, we don’t have to fix it. The car’s moving, the tires are holding air, we’re ok until you get some bad weather.”

Tires with worn-down treads can lead to cars hydroplaning or spinning due to snow and water not being able to escape from underneath.

One way you can put your tires to the test is by using something likely already in your car.

“You can take a penny and you put the penny in with Lincoln’s head facing down and if his head is exposed, you should be changing those tires.”

It’s not just your vehicle’s tires that you should be looking out for. Under the hood, you should also be checking your car’s battery and hoses.

“In the winter it takes more current to start that vehicle so if you’re battery is weak, it may not start, then you’re not going anywhere. Make sure your terminals are clean, they have to be connected well, and if they’re dirty or corroded that will impair that flow of the current.”

Tranguch says when it comes to your vehicle – it’s better to fix a problem sooner rather than later.

“We may not have snow every single day, but if you have snow that one day and you’re unprepared, it could be a scary or dangerous experience.”

T&f tire shop officials also say you don’t need to warm up your car before hitting the road.. But make sure to fully defrost your windshield for your safety.