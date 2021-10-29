Tips to stay spooky and safe this Halloween weekend

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Friday’s eerie weather didn’t stop hundreds of ghouls and goblins from collecting candy at an annual trunk-or-treat tradition in the Poconos.

It’s just one of the many Halloween festivities happening in our communities. It was a night filled with frights and fun at the Pennsylvania state police barracks near Stroudsburg.

From Baby Yoda, to Super Mario, hundreds of kids showed off their costumes in return for some candy.

“I’m really excited! This is really her first time at a trunk-or-treat and she’s nervous but we’re having a lot of fun and she gets to meet a lot of different kids and see police officers, ambulances and she loves fire trucks,” said Alison Schwartz.

State police officers, local fire departments and emergency crews took part by decorating their vehicles and trunks.

“We always get involved in the community. We feel like we have to always reach out and make sure that the generations keep coming into ems, so it’s nice to get involved,” said Amanda Hittinger an EMT from Suburban.

The free community event provides a safe place for families to trick-or-treat each year. It’s also an opportunity to share safety tips before kids take to neighborhood streets.

“I would say, make sure you go in groups if you’re not gonna go with your child make sure they’re with a group of kids, go in well-lit areas. Make sure they have either like a reflective vest or have a flashlight so people can see them, make sure you go through your kid’s candy and make sure that everything is tied up and they’re not eating anything that’s loose,” explained Trooper. Jasmine Berrocal, of the PSP community affairs officer.

She considers a Happy Halloween, a safe Halloween.

“It’s important just to be smart, stay with your parents, make sure you keep an eye on your kids, have fun!” said Berrocal.

The ongoing pandemic raises other Halloween concerns. To learn more about how to keep your kids safe n head over to this website for the best tips this Halloween.