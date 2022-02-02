Tips to stay safe during coyote mating season in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From now until March is coyote mating season.

The mating season makes the male coyote much more territorial and they become bolder with food sources due to the winter weather.

Cats and smaller dogs are usually preyed on if the coyote gets the opportunity because the animals are similar to the coyote’s normal year-round food source.









Eyewitness News spoke with the PA Game Commission about this time of year for coyotes and also with A.W.S.O.M., a local animal welfare shelter in Stroudsburg about tips to keep your pets safe.

These tips include: keeping your dogs on a leash, being outside with your pet, using a spotlight at night or making a noise when outside, also reducing the availability of food sources by keeping your pets and their food indoors.

Reporter Sydney Kostus will have more on this story on Eyewitness News at 5:00 p.m.