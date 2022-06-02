WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Williamsport Bureau of Fire says fighting fires this time of year poses some challenges

During the summer months, when temps reach into the 90s, firefighters can face serious dehydration.

One firefighter tells Eyewitness News he had a health scare last year during a really hot day. He was so dehydrated he was unable to consume water and had to receive medical treatment with an IV while on the scene for an emergency.





Deputy Fire Chief Keith Lucas says some leading causes of fires during the summer are grilling, bonfires, and kitchen fires.

He says the best way to prepare for an unexpecting fire is to have a plan in place for your household. Also, never leave food unattended while cooking, and keep a fire extinguisher nearby in case the flames get too high.

The cause of the fires yesterday in Kulpmont and Northumberland Borough is still being investigated, Deputy Chief Lucas says prevention and knowledge are key because they can make the difference between life and death.

Reporter Jazzymn Allen will have more fire safety tips on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.