POCONO SUMMIT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The dangerously cold weather in our forecast can put you and your family at risk if you don’t properly prepare.

NEPA saw unseasonably mild temperatures in the month of January with limited snowfall. But as the weather is changing this weekend with dangerously cold temperatures, you need to make sure you’re prepared to bundle up.

Eyewitness News spoke with officials at Camp Minsi in Pocono Summit about ways you can stay warm during the arctic blast.

“Anything that you can do to hide your skin and cut down on the exposure to the cold, the warmer you will be. So we teach of layering,” stated John Buz, Camp Minsi ranger/volunteer firefighter.

Frostbite and hypothermia can happen in a matter of minutes and Ranger Buz says it’s better to be too warm than to not have enough layers on. He also teaches scouts about the importance of staying hydrated as it will help your body fight the cold.

“If you eat and drink and stay hydrated through the day, your body is going to break that food down and is going to work your body and keep your body warm,” explained Buz.

A dip in temperatures also calls for ice to form on many surfaces and having items such as ‘ice grippers’ on your boots can stop you from falling.

“Walk like a duck. If you walk basically with your feet underneath you, very, very short, stout steps, that’ll keep your center gravity on top of you and you’ll have less of a tendency to start to slip,” said Paul Ulicny, BSA camp master, at Camp Minsi.

Ulicny has been ice fishing for 50 years and says buying even a cheap pair of grippers could save you from an injury.

“The other thing is, never put your hands in your pockets. If you fall and have your hands in your pockets, I guarantee you you’ll hit your head,” explained Ulicny.

He says if you’re taking part in any activities involving ice this weekend, be sure that it’s thick enough to safely walk across.