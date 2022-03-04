TIPS: How to talk to your children about the war in Ukraine

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been less than two weeks since Russia entered Ukraine. The images of violence and war on TV and social media are rampant as Russian forces invade. Now, some are left wondering how to discuss the situation with their children.

It’s a difficult topic to discuss, especially with elementary aged children. An expert from the University of Pennsylvania released some tips for these talks, and the parents we spoke with say honesty is key.

According to an article written by Dr. Marsha Richardson, Director of GSE’s School and Mental Health Counseling Program at the University of Pennsylvania, there are 6 tips for parents when discussing war with children:

-Self-reflection

-Keep in mind their age

-Correct misinformation

-Consider limiting their news intake

-Look for changes in their behavior

-Don’t be afraid to reach out

We spoke with a parent with children still too young for schooling. She hasn’t discussed it with them but says she would if they asked.

“I think it’s appropriate to answer questions when kids are old enough to start asking. Or if they see something as long as it’s age-appropriate, said Rebecca Getgen of Williamsport.

Another parent with kids who are older said she thinks it’s important to share what’s happening in the world.

“They can understand a lot more than we think they can and they want to understand. And I think shielding them from bad things is actually preventing them from doing good things,” explained Julianna Christianson of Warrensville.

One parent who homeschools her children does her best to stay educated without trying to scare them.

“We just ordered from Thinking Tree a couple of books to help our girls kind of navigate their way through studying Ukraine and why the people were oppressed and what they went through. Just to kind of help them have a bigger picture understanding,” said Jaqui Williams of Williamsport.

One other tip is parents should also limit how much information young children consume, which includes war images. Parents we spoke with understand talking about war can be frightening, but believe it’s important to keep kids in the conversation.