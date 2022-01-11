Tips for braving the frigid temperatures

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It is dangerously cold this morning with temperatures in the single digits.

The American Red Cross has given out tips that can help make this frigid morning a little safer.

First, wear layered clothing like mittens or gloves, and a hat. Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from severely cold air, avoid taking deep breaths and minimize talking.

Watch for signs of hypothermia and frostbite, keep dry. Wet clothing loses much of its insulating value and transmits heat rapidly away from the body.

Also, walk carefully on snowy and icy sidewalks.

Conserve fuel by lowering the thermostat to 65 degrees during the day and to 55 degrees at night because when temperatures get this cold it can be hard for any heater to work.

“Right now preparedness is vital to make sure you’re okay in situations like this. Making sure you are keeping up with news updates, making sure you are realizing what the temperatures are, preparing for those emergencies are what you should be doing,” said Sherry Nealon, Executive Director of American Red Cross Northeastern PA Region.

It is also important to avoid overexertion, such as shoveling heavy snow, pushing a vehicle, or walking in deep snow.

These are things to keep in mind as you’re headed out the door this morning because it is extremely cold outside.