DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Model train collectors, both young and old, came out in Lackawanna County Sunday.

More than 1K collectors gathered at the Holdiay Inn in Dunmore for the fourth Great Northeast Model Train Show and Sale.

The event boasted more than 90 vendors selling model train kits, including vintage and other specialty collector items.

Attendants say they were excited to talk about their collections as well as buy new items.

The convention was hosted by Bernie’s Model Railroad Shop located in Jessup.