Times Square investigation: All-clear given after NYPD responds to report of suspicious package

A rare sight: Times Square was evacuated Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, as police investigated a report of a suspicious package. The NYPD later gave the all-clear. (Earth Cam)

People were allowed to return to Times Square Thursday after police investigated a report of a suspicious package.

The NYPD asked people to avoid West 45th to 48th streets on Broadway to Seventh Avenue after a suspicious package was reported at 12:13 p.m., police said.

The NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit and Bomb Squad unit responded.

By 1:10 p.m. police confirmed the area had reopened.

There was no update on if anything was found.

Investigators descended upon the crossroads of the world as a bomb threat investigation was underway near the U.S. Capitol, where a man claimed to have a bomb. There was no indication the situations are linked.

@NYPDPBMS conditions in the Times Square area have returned to normal. Vehicular and Pedestrian traffic have resumed. Thank you — NYPD Manhattan South (@NYPDPBMS) August 19, 2021