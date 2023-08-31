SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Times-Shamrock Communications announced the sale of its newspaper group Thursday.

According to CEO Jim Lewandowski, Times-Shamrock Communications is selling its newspaper group, including The Times-Tribune, to MediaNews Group effective Thursday.

MediaNews Group is based in Colorado and is owned by Alden Global Capital, which publishes 68 daily and 300 weekly publications throughout the country.

The sale, announced during a Zoom meeting with the company’s entire staff, includes the company’s daily newspapers, The Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice, The Republican Herald, and The Standard Speaker.

The Lynett Family released a statement regarding the sale reading in part:

Newspapers have been our family business for nearly 128 years. Since 1895, we have had the privilege of serving this community with local news, events and happenings. Today marks a very sad end to that legacy. Our family would like to express our gratitude to the loyal employees, readers and advertisers who have been with us all these years. We feel it is important to express our personal dissatisfaction with the sale of Times-Shamrock newspapers to MediaNews Group, a subsidiary of Alden Capital. This was a transaction that we do not support or endorse. Alden does not reflect the business principles we feel are consistent with the stewardship of any newspaper. For four generations, members of our family dedicated their careers to the idea of a free and independent press that would ceaselessly endeavor to improve the community. As a newspaper family and stewards of reliable news, we have heavy hearts ending that legacy and will forever cherish the countless community of dedicated employees who worked alongside us and our family for generations.”

The Lynett Family, former owners of Times-Shamrock

This sale also includes the company’s weekly and periodic newspapers, its commercial printing operations, as well as its distribution and creative services.

The Scranton Times Building and Times-Shamrock radio and billboard operations are not included in the sale.