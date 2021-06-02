Timely tips for safe travel during the pandemic

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — With more people vaccinated against COVID-19, many are looking to travel in the coming weeks and months.

That journey may be a trip to the shore measured in a few days or a much longer vacation somewhere in the U.S. or abroad.







MedExpress health care provider Dr. Nancie Fitch says you should consider packing some safety items with you because of the pandemic including masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.

She also says use caution in crowded areas especially if indoors.

AAA Mid Atlantic stresses the importance of knowing COVID guidelines that exist in your travel destination which may be different from Pennsylvania.

AAA is providing travelers with a COVID-19 interactive travel map and a how-to guide to plan the perfect road trip across America during the pandemic.

Mark Hiller will have more at 6 p.m. on Eyewitness News.