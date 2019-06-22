Time to welcome back an old friend in Selinsgrove

SELINSBROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A welcome home celebration was held Saturday morning for one of the oldest landmarks in a Snyder County community.

The community has been waiting patiently as time passed by for the town’s historic Snyder County Trust Clock to come back to life. Now they’re finally getting to say hello once again.

“Makes everybody feel very very happy on Saturday. This is great, really great,” Mary Schenk of Selinsgrove said.

The old McClintock Clock has been a part of Selinsgrove since 1922. But in April of 2018, the clock was removed from its permanent perch on the corner of East Pine Street for restoration and cleaning.

“Nothing had been done to it since 1926 so you can understand why it needed to be replaced, plus the seals were broken and it was rusty from the inside out where all the mechanics were and all,” community volunteer and former borough council president Carol Handlan said.

The face of the clock seems to have gotten a facelift. This new clock chimes every hour, plays music, has LED lights, and all of the mechanics and chimes were moved to the base, so clock committee members can have easy access.

To celebrate the new amenities, the Selinsgrove Projects Incorporated Promotions Committee held a welcome home party with live music and food during Saturday’s farmers market.

“Oh it’s just a miracle because I really enjoy the clock and the chimes and everything. It’s very very nice and it makes me happy,” Schenk said.

Schenk lives in Selinsgrove with her daughter. She says she’s more than excited to have the clock back.

“Being able to sit on our front porch. We have an old farmhouse-type house and a big front porch and to hear it ring because I live close enough to hear it,” Schenk said.

Grover McClintock was also unveiled, which will be the new clock mascot.

“I kind of wanted to create this character who embodies the entire aspect of what the clock should be like. I gave him a happy personality, someone that’s warm and open to people of all ages and how people can relate,” Grover’s designer Cait Linmelski said.

As community members admired and took pictures in front of the reinstalled ticker, they say it’s more than just a monument. It’s a piece of history that brings everyone together.

“It’s been a focal point of downtown Selinsgrove,” mayor Jeff Reed said.

Selinsgrove Brewfest will be held July 20th to help raise money for future restorations of the landmark clock.

