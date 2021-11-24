Time for the annual Christmas Tree lighting in Stroudsburg’s Courthouse Square

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Stroudsburg’s Christmas Tree is up and getting ready for its Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday night.

The Grinch will be making an appearance and children can visit Santa Claus as well. Festivities will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m, and the tree will light up at 6:30 p.m.

Part of North 7th Street was closed off as workers brought the tree in to be decorated.







Locals sat and walked around the tree enjoying the view and the sunshine.

More information about Stroudsburg’s Christmas Tree lighting can be found here.