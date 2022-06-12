WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A moment 50 years in the making will have to wait another week.

First Presbyterian Church in Wilkes-Barre was supposed to open a cornerstone of the church which contains a time capsule from 50 years ago.

However, some unexpected challenges in removing the cornerstone put the event on hold. The time capsule was created in 1972 for the 200 anniversary of the church’s founding.







The church expects the capsule to be unearthed sometime this week and will reveal the time capsule’s contents next Sunday after their worship service.

“The excitement is still with us. Now we just have to wait a little longer to see what’s inside,” said Pastor Robert Zanicky, First Presbyterian Church in Wilkes-Barre.

After the capsule’s opening next week, the church will place some objects in it representing our current time, then reseal the capsule.

It will be opened for the next time at the church’s 300-year anniversary in 2072.