WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local church is sharing part of its history after removing a time capsule from its cornerstone.

The contents of the time capsule were displayed Sunday for the Congregation at First Presbyterian Church in Wilkes-Barre.

The time capsule from 1972 was removed Monday from the church cornerstone, opened for church council on Wednesday, and finally displayed Sunday for all to see. One of the items from 50 years ago, a bible dating back to the 1800s survived a flood and had minimal water damage and photos that trigger fond memories.

“We saw a lot of pictures from church members who passed, family members who passed so that was very special to see, there’s a bible from1887 and all this memorabilia from the flood a lot from the era of 1972,” said David Correll, Congregant of The First Presbyterian Church.

New items will be placed in the time capsule this fall. The church is seeking input from the congregation for ideas on what to include.

The time capsule will then be rededicated, sealed, and put back into the cornerstone to be opened in 50 years on the 300 anniversary of the church.