Tiktok challenge leaves local home damaged

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- A viral TikTok challenge damages the home of a local pastor.

A ring doorbell video captured the vandalism from Friday along Old River Road in Wilkes-Barre.

It’s called the “Heartbeat” TikTok challenge in which people bang on or kick doors to the song “Die Young” by Ke$ha.

Some kids were caught doing this to the home of Rev. Craig Gommer who says the door is damaged beyond repair.

“My initial reaction was anger and frustration but since then it has been about our community and our neighbors here in the city and wondering if someone else has experienced this or other kinds of property damage that come with pranks.” Said the Reverend

Reverend Gommer filed a report with Wilkes-Barre police, but no word if the vandals have been identified.