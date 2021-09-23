Thunderstorms move through Hanover Township causing flood problems

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Stormy weather across Northeastern Pennsylvania Thursday as slow-moving showers and thunderstorms created flooding problems for many.

Flooding concerns caused the Hanover School District to dismiss earlier in the afternoon allowing extra time for students to get home.





Superintendent Nathan Barrett said he believes he made the right decision for student safety.

A source of concern was nearby Solomon Creek and the so-called “patch” this is an area well known to the school district and bus drivers.

During Ida, this area flooded badly and kept buses from running their routes water poured onto the roadway through storm grates as traffic continued slowly.







Solomon Creek was rushing beneath the road thanks to several inches of rainfall though not reaching the roadway or nearby homes.

Aside from flooding a lightning strike from morning storms might be responsible for a home catching fire in Lynwood.

A neighbor described the sound as an “explosion” just before the fire broke out. Officials say the home also lost power and the fire was quickly put out.





The worst of the rain has now passed with cooler and drier weather expected to let the floodwaters recede.