Throop VFW demolished, members look forward to new home

THROOP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Throop Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) Post 7251 was demolished Monday morning.

The post has been the society’s home since 1949. It closed on Thursday and was used by volunteer firefighters for training over the weekend. It faced the wrecking crew early Monday morning.

Residents and members say they have pleasant memories of this location.

“There’s a lot of pleasant memories. My dad was a member also before he passed on. Through him, I got to become a member. Yeah, there are memories there, a lot of old friends there, and it is sad to see it go, but the new building is going to be beautiful,” said Throop VFW Post 7251 lifetime member Frank Gosko.

The new building behind the old post home is expected to open on Sunday.