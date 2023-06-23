KUNKLETOWN, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Shopping at thrift and secondhand stores has become increasingly popular since the pandemic – especially when it comes to big events like weddings.

When it comes to weddings, saying “yes to the dress” is no simple task for the bride or the budget.

But at the Kunkletown Thrift Store at Eldred Community Center, you can find all things bridal without the hefty price tag.

“You can get a wedding dress, a bridesmaid dress for $30, a mother-of-the-bride dress for $30, and a flower girl dress for $25, and you could walk out of here for $500 with your whole wedding ensemble,” said manager Donna Deihl.

Saturday’s bridal event is one of many the shop hosts to help people feeling a pinch in their wallets.

“It is difficult right now with inflation and just money’s tight for a lot of people. We’ve noticed that in the thrift store. Sometimes we’ve been noticing more people coming in and paying with change,” said assistant manager Lori Jacobs.

Coming in all types of styles and sizes, the gowns are either used or brand new, donated from the community and local dress boutiques.

“We have a great group of volunteers who go through them with a fine-tooth comb… to make sure that they are worthy of a bride,” said Jacobs.

Deihl and Jacobs walked through a customer’s process by picking out a gown for me to try on.

The stunning dress is brand new still with the original $1,600 price tag on. It’s up for grabs at the sale for a shocking $240.

A small cost for the big day that Deihl says is priceless.

“We will get teary-eyed looking at some of these women in the dresses. They’re just so beautiful and you can see the worry going away, that they’re getting a brand new wedding dress for 300 dollars and you can just see the relief.”

The wedding dress sale kicks off on Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm.