Three taken to hospital after two-car crash on Route 6 and 11

DALTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were on Route 6 and 11 in Dalton, Lackawanna county due to crashing closing the highway.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. Friday night when two vehicles crashed into each other.

Eyewitnesses saw one of the vehicles swerve to miss a dead deer that was on the road and crossed the median into the westbound lane hitting an SUV head-on.

Officials on the scene tell us several people have been sent to the hospital, there is no word on the state of their conditions at this time.

This is an ongoing development we will update you with the latest as information is released.