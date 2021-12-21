Three sentenced in East Stroudsburg Domino’s driver murder

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The three individuals who pled guilty in October to the 2017 murder of Domino’s delivery driver Richard LaBar have been sentenced.

Israel Berrios, Carolina Carmona, and Salvador Roberts had previously pled guilty to second and third-degree murder charges on October 7. The three were sentenced on Monday after making statements to the judge and the family of LaBar.

Israel Berrios was sentenced to prison for no less than 60 1/2 years to life for second-degree murder. He will be eligible for parole on his 77th birthday.

Carolina Carmona was sentenced to 29 1/2 to 60 years in prison for third-degree murder and robbery. She will be eligible for parole on her 70th birthday.

Salvador Roberts was sentenced to 25 to 60 years in prison for third-degree murder and robbery. He will be eligible for parole on his 51st birthday.

These sentencings come four years after the three placed a delivery order to lure LaBar to the residence where he was murdered and robbed.