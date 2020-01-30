Three Schools Closed In Scranton, Clean-up Crews Begin Work

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Robert Morris Elementary, Francis Willard Elementary and Northeast Intermediate closed Thursday for a variety of safety concerns. Just before 8 a.m. a local hazardous materials (HAZMAT) Crew arrived to Robert Morris Elementary School.

School Officials tell Eyewitness News they were there to remove pipe fittings. Those fittings are believed to be a part of the problem resulting in high levels of lead in water tests.

Scott Haver lives across from the school. He is wondering why the school is just starting to fix the problem. “It’s a great school, you know? It seems they should have solved this problem a while back. It’s not the first time it’s being investigated. And I don’t see why they’re wasting their time now. They knew they had a problem several years ago.” Haver told Eyewitness News.

Haver also said, canceling school can be inconvenient for families. “It messes their day up that’s for sure. Especially the parents who have to work. Now they have to make other arrangements. And it just ruins the routine.”

The School District sent out a notice that classes would be canceled today but we saw a number of parents at both Robert Morris Elementary and Northeast Intermediate trying to drop their kids off for class.

One parent at Northeast Intermediate, Deofina Mendoza, was shocked when she found out class was cancelled. “It’s canceled today? Oh okay, just surprised so anyways we’re just going home.” She stated.

A 6th grader, Sasha Giles at the school was also surprised, “Well I was going to hang out on the courtyard today but then we came up and then we noticed no one is there. So we were wondering why isn’t anyone there. And then you guys came up and told us that it was closed today.”

Giles is hoping things get back to normal soon. “I like to go to school. I was going to finish my slides project today but I guess I can’t.”