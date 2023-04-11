EXETER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Exeter Township announced on Tuesday that they will be auctioning off three plots of land.

The first property is near the boat launch and River Route 92 with 0.55 acres.

The second property, a 0.83-acre piece of land is a riverfront property with power nearby but will need a box installed.

The final piece of land is 0.33 acres and is a river front property.

Online auctions of the three properties are open to the public and end on Wednesday, April 19.

All proceeds from the auctions will go into improving Exeter Townships’ local community, such as road maintenance, community programs, public safety initiatives, setting up local events, and more.