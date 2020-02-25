Three people rescued from burning building in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Flames forced more than a dozen people out of a Williamsport apartment building Tuesday morning.

While the fire was bad, it could have been much worse. Fire crews rescued three people from the burning building.





As you can see on the outside it doesn’t look too bad. On the inside, the entire first floor is gutted.



“Three people are alive today because of the work they did,” said Mark Killian, Assistant Chief of the Williamsport Bureau of Fire.

Chaos. It’s what went on on Park Avenue Monday morning.

Donna Moyer, a neighbor says, “they had all the people out of the building standing over there on the side of the street. It was a little busy. A little scary for me.”

Around 2:30am, the Williamsport Bureau of Fire was called out to the 300 block of Park Avenue with reports of smoke on the first floor of the building.



“Coming out the windows and then they opened the doors and…just a lot of smoke. Didn’t see no flames just a lot of smoke,” added Donna.

Then, fire crews found out several people were trapped on the third floor.



“This is the first one I’ve heard about since I’ve been here,” said Mickel Hall of Williamsport.



“This was potentially the worst possible scenario. We could have multiple people trapped above a fire, limited resources and our personnel train extremely hard for these types of situations and they performed flawlessly this morning,” explained Assistant Chief Killian.

In the midst of attacking the fire on the first floor, three residents were rescued and brought down to safety.

Jeremy Weston, who was trapped in fire, says, “The fire escape was right there and the flames were right on the stairs so I couldn’t go anywhere.”



“I tried to open the door but it was kind of warm. It was crazy I wasn’t expecting it to happen,” he added.



“I think it’s a blessing that everybody is safe and I thank Jesus for that every day,” added Mickel.

But, it wasn’t easy an easy rescue.

Mark Killian, Assistant Chief of the Williamsport Bureau of Fire explains, “This is a large building. 12 apartments, 3 stories, we have a big area we need to search with a limited amount of resources.”

A search and rescue that left neighbors speechless.



“First I said oh my god they’re too close together all I could think of was this place,” said Donna Moyer.

Chief Killian tells Eyewitness News the American Red Cross is assisting about 16 people who lived in this apartment building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.