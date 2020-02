JERSEY SHORE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Broadway Hotel on South Broad Street in Jersey Shore went up in flames Saturday night.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. At least 18 fire companies from Lycoming and Clinton Counties responded to the scene.

Citizens Hose Company had to rescue a man who was trapped on the third floor.

Three people were taken to the hospital and a firefighter with the Citizens Hose Company was treated for a leg injury.