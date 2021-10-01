Three people arrested on drug charges in Hazleton

Police say one woman was caught days after escaping from hospital

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton police arrested three people on possession of drugs. One woman escaped from the hospital after being placed in police custody.

According to the Hazleton Police Department Narcotics Unit, on Septmeber 15th at 3:30 p.m. police arrested Heather Kokinda, 33, Beth Mumie, 38 and Julian Andre, 27 on possession of drugs.

Police say Kokinda entered a taxi on North Wyoming Street knowing she had outstanding warrants for her arrest. The police were notified and followed the taxi to a convenience store on West Broad Street.

Officers on the scene approached the taxi finding Mumie and Andre, they were quickly detained. Kokinda was inside the store and was taken into custody, police state.

According to the Hazleton police, Kokinda was found to be in possession of 3 grams of suspected fentanyl, a digital scale, orange-capped hypodermic syringes, related drug paraphernalia.

Police transported Kokinda to Leigh Valey Hosptial for evaluation. Once she was medically cleared and awaiting a transfer Kokinda fled wearing only a hospital gown, officials state.

Kokinda was found several days after and transported to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility. She was charged with flight to avoid apprehension, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say Mumie was found to have an arrest warrant issued by the Pennsylvania State Police. She was transported and arraigned on the outstanding warrant.

In Andre’s possession, police found a small amount of suspected fentanyl, suspected methamphetamine, 31 orange-capped hypodermic syringes, and other related drug paraphernalia. He was charged with, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.