NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A devasting overnight fire damaged several homes Wednesday in Northumberland County.





Crews were called out to the scene just before 2:00 a.m. Wednesday for a fire in the 600 block of Wheatley Avenue.

Northumberland Chief Brain Gink told Eyewitness News the fire started in the white house at the rear of the residences around 1:45 a.m.

Three structures were involved and seven dwellings were damaged. 17 people are displaced but none of the occupants were injured.





Fire crews have been on the scene for several hours. Reporter Jazzmyn Allen will have more on the damaging fire on later editions of Eyewitness News